Ruth A. Cole
Ruth A. Cole

Brighton - Passed away June 26, 2020 at the age of 76. Ruth was the beloved wife of Gary. She was the loving mother of Kimberly (Anthony) Guido and Debra (James) Stevens. Dear grandmother of Lucy Guido, June Guido and Anthony (Victoria) Guido III. She is the great grandmother of Morgan Adams. Ruth was also survived by her sister Zella Chapman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Edith Potts, twin daughters in 1967, and her brother, Robert Potts. Care and services entrusted to Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
