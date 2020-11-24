Ruth Ann (Bates) Merrifield-King - of Highland, MI, age 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in Ruth Ann's memory.Ruth Ann was born at home in Pontiac, MI on November 19, 1936, daughter of the late Stanley S.D. and Mary Elizabeth (Lockwood) Bates. She grew up a farm girl in Michigan, riding her horse, Billy. Ruth Ann was born again in high school at a Church of God camp in Alma, MI. She attended high schools in Milford, Hartland and Pickney, where she graduated in the Class of 1955. Ruth Ann represented Pickney in the Miss Michigan Pageant in 1955. She was also a cheerleader in high school. While attending high school, she worked at church camp, car hop and her favorite job was as a waitress. After graduation, Ruth Ann was a manager in a restaurant in Howell, MI. She attended McConnell Airline School, in Minneapolis, MN. After graduation, she worked for Capitol Airline in Detroit, MI and National Airline in Norfolk, VA. While in Norfolk, VA, she met a sailor from New York State named John "Jack" William Merrifield. Jack and Ruth Ann got married and moved to Michigan, residing in Brighton for over 40 years and raised a daughter and son. She worked at Reuland Electric, in childcare and worked at Brighton Area Schools for over 30 years as a bus driver and dispatcher.Sadly, her marriage to Jack ended in divorce. Ruth Ann and her friend, Penny, started a Christian Singles Club, where she met Gale Gifford King, with whom she married in 1988. Two years after retirement, Ruth Ann returned to the work force driving senior citizens at Hartland Senior Center for seven years. Gale and Ruth Ann moved to Flint, MI. Ruth Ann moved to Genesee, MI after Gale passed away in 2012.Ruth Ann was an avid Red Hatter. At one time, she was queen of three chapters and a member of five other chapters. She enjoyed many outings in and out of the state where she met a lot of wonderful ladies, many who became her friends. Ruth Ann loved dressing up in her bling and red hats. Her specialty was hosting Red Hat themed teas at her home. She had an 18x15 room, just for her exclusive Red Hat paraphernalia.Ruth Ann also loved to read and especially loved studying the Word. She also enjoyed baking, camping, traveling, swimming, horseback riding and was a collector of many memorabilia, including, bells, snow babies, roosters, recipes and cookbooks (a lot of cookbooks) and figurines of Christ. Ruth Ann loved all animals, except for snakes and spiders, and always had a pit, sometimes several.She enjoyed church and church related events and time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Ruth Ann often traveled with her grandchildren on trips to Chicago, Arizona, Florida and Cedar Point. She frequently took her grandchildren on camping trips, enjoying many campfires, and making a lot of wonderful memories. She was a member of Miracle City Ministries of Swartz Creek. Her first love was her heavenly Father. A close second were her grandkids. Ruth Ann's message to her grandkids,"If I had to choose between loving you and breathing, I would use my last breath to tell you I love you."Ruth Ann is survived by 2 children, Marcia Phillips of Highland, MI and Bruce (Michelle) Merrifield of Central Lake, MI; 7 grandchildren, Melody (Robert) Bretz, Harmony (Steve) Odette, Paige (Brian) Hayes, Seth (Ronnie) Merrifield, Sierra Shields, Sophia Merrifield and Morgan Phillips (special pie baking pal); 4 great-grandchildren, Gavin Horton, Maddex Odette, Myra Odette and Violet Shields; 2 step-children, Missy King and Ben (Charlene) King; 3 step-grandchildren, Scott Rose, Nick Rose and Charles Rose; sisters and brothers-in-law, Randi Merrifield, Eric Marsh, Peggy (Dick) Babcock, Janet (Bob) Merrifield, Dee Harrison, Mary Lou (Virgil) Craunu, Ellen Uhl and Karl Naunbery; many nieces, nephews, cousins, Red-Hatters, friends and her beloved church family.Sadly, her grandson, Garrett Garwood, left us heartbroken in April 2016 upon his death. We all miss him dearly. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Stanley S.D. and Mary Elizabeth Bates; brother, Junior Bates and sister, June Bates.Please share your thoughts with the family at