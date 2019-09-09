|
|
Ruth Jeffery
Howell - Ruth Jeffery, age 86 of Howell, passed away late Friday morning, September 6, 2019. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on April 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Henry and the late Betsy A. (MacKenzie) Laing. Formerly of Detroit and a Howell area resident since 1971, Ruth was a 1951 graduate of Cooley High School in Detroit. Now retired, she had been employed as a bookkeeper for the First National Bank in Howell. Ruth was a devoted mother who enjoyed knitting, reading, participating in golf and bowling leagues and bridge clubs. She enjoyed people and maintained friendships for decades. Loving mother of Tim (Jaclyn Jirasek) Jeffery of Howell, Dawn (Malcolm) Irwin of Cadillac, Heather (Michael) Lucas of Howell and the late Scott Jeffery. Proud and adoring grandmother of Elaine, Lindsey and Amy. Sister of Carole (Ray) Ivey of San Antonio, Texas and the late Irving (Julie) Laing. Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service in honor and celebration of Ruth's life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions are suggested to . Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 9, 2019