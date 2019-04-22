|
Ruth Kudla
Brighton - April 11, 2019, age 90 of Brighton. Beloved wife of the late George Kudla, Sr.
Loving mother of the late Cheryl (Dennis) (Harriet) Robson, the late George, Jr. (Janine), Vickie (Charles Hatch) Kudla-Hatch, Nancy (Verne) Wagoner, and John (Sheryl) Kudla. Proud grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of the late James, Calvin, George, Dave, Aurelia, and Beatrice.
Memorial Gathering Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (at 3rd St.) until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile https://secure.operationsmile.org or Smile Train
www.smiletrain.org/donate Share a memorial tribute with the family at www.keehnfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Apr. 22, 2019