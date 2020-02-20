|
|
Ruth Massoll
Commerce Twp - Ruth Annette Massoll of Commerce Township, Michigan and Bradenton, Florida, died peacefully at home in Commerce Township, Michigan after a brief illness, on February 19, 2020. Ruth was born June 3, 1929 in Howell, Michigan, an only child of Ethel and Harry S. Waldron. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her spouse Curtis F. Massoll. Ruth is survived by her four children, Thomas Massoll, Dallas, TX, Curtis (Denise) Massoll, Romeo, MI, Charles (Michelle) Massoll, Commerce Twp., MI, Elizabeth (Steve) Lucas, New Boston, MI, and her 13 grandchildren: Charlotte (Joseph) Love, Waikola, HI, Carolyn Massoll, Plymouth, MI, Brandon Mendrick, Kobe, Japan, Christopher (Jennifer) Massoll, Minnetonka, MN, Cindy Massoll, Brighton, MI, Leslie (Benjamin) Nolte, Hartland, MI, Curtis A. Massoll, Novi, MI, Keith (Chelsea) Massoll, Shelby Twp., MI, Katie (Glenn) Wilhelm, Rochester MI, Jennifer (Benjamin) Mathieson, Washington, MI, Alyssa Dimeck, Huntington Woods, MI, Steven Lucas, New Boston, MI, James Lucas, New Boston, MI, and her 15 great grandchildren:, Isla Massoll, Emmett Massoll, Connor Wilhelm, Gavin Wilhelm, Elliott Wilhelm, Leighton Wilhelm, Lincoln Mathieson, Remington Mathieson, Edison Mathieson, Caitlyn Massoll, Tristan Massoll, Jordyn Nolte, Easton Nolte, Lydia Nolte, and Bryndon Nolte. As a young girl Ruth had worked in her fathers' grocery store, the first A&P in Livingston County. She valued hard work and instilled this value in all of her children. Ruth credited her early grocery store experience as playing a pivotal role in her learning about people and honing the people skills she would have and use for the rest of her life. In high school she had been a member of the marching band while still helping her family run the grocery store until her graduation from high school. After high school she attended Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, MI. On weekends she would take the bus from Detroit to Howell and continue to help her family manage the grocery store. Ruth worked at McPherson Community Hospital and became the director of nursing there for a period of time. Later she and Curtis moved to Oak Park where she held positions at Ardmore Hospital and later at Madison Community Hospital in the operating room where she assisted in hundreds of surgical procedures before her retirement. She had also been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Howell, MI, and maintained her involvement several years after her move to Oak Park, MI. Enjoying her retirement in Bradenton, FL., and the community of Plantation Village. For all her accomplishments, everyone who knew Ruth would say she was one of the most thoughtful, soft spoken, humble people they knew. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Avenue Howell, (517-546-2800) where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southwest Florida, 3355 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020