Samantha Rose Sutton



Samantha Rose Sutton, 22, passed away Friday August 28, 2020. Her organs were donated to help save others. She will be deeply missed by her parents Melissa McMann, Danny Collins and Tony Sutton, brother Mikkey McMann and sister Toni Sutton, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Sammy is preceded in death by her brother James Paredes.



A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 425 E Washington St, Howell, MI.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store