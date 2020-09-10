1/1
Samantha Rose Sutton
Samantha Rose Sutton

Samantha Rose Sutton, 22, passed away Friday August 28, 2020. Her organs were donated to help save others. She will be deeply missed by her parents Melissa McMann, Danny Collins and Tony Sutton, brother Mikkey McMann and sister Toni Sutton, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Sammy is preceded in death by her brother James Paredes.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 425 E Washington St, Howell, MI.




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
