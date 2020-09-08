Sandra Peckens
Harbor Springs - Sandra Lee Peckens (Sandy) was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on May 27,1949 to Harry and Maxine Peckens. She and her brother Marcene John Peckens grew up in Otsego, Michigan near Kalamazoo and had many happy memories from time spent on the family farm in Howell. She was active in Girl Scouts and worked as camp counselor and lifeguard. Sandy attended Michigan State University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Social Work. Sandy remained forever a Spartan fan and would move heaven and earth to be near a television when she could not attend games in person. Along with her spouse, Sally, Sandy created a post-graduate scholarship fund at Michigan State for medical and social work students.
Sandy's Nephrology Social Work practice took her to Northern Michigan Hospital, Henry Ford and Beaumont Hospitals in SE Michigan as well as 18 years in New England working with dialysis patients. Sandy spent several years as the Patient Services Coordinator for the National Kidney Foundation
of Michigan. She was also active in National Kidney Foundation
programs. Her enthusiasm and positive attitude amplified her skills as a clinician. Her bountiful spirit was evident to everyone with whom she had contact, including strangers who were treated
to her cheerful banter. All of her friends and loved ones knew that she was a well-spring of optimism, and could count on her to see the bright side of any situation.
Sandy met the love of her life, Dr. Sally Hood, M.D. while working together at Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. The two of them embarked upon a 28-year life adventure together and were joined in civil union on March 1, 2008 near their mountain home in New Hampshire. Two years later, Sandy and Sally were legally married. Sandy often referred to Sally as "my Sally". Together, they made many close friendships and shared many wonderful experiences. Sandy had many interests: beyond loving her work, she enjoyed skiing, kayaking, hiking, and world travel. Some of her happiest times were spent planning the NEXT trip, and then savoring the experience. Among the many destinations that she and Sally visited were Banff/Alberta, Italy, Amsterdam, Norway, Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Switzerland, and England (Sally's birthplace). She especially loved England's lake district. Plans were in the works for Newfoundland and Hawaii. Of all the Places Sandy has been, she loved most her Northern Michigan home with its beaches, lakes, and forests. Sandy enjoyed good food, good wine, and good conversation - especially if she were sitting near water. She loved music! Her favorites were male choral, folk, and Celtic music. She also loved celebrations, entertaining, and treating friends and family to some wonderful home-cooked feast.
Sandy left this earthly home for the next life on September 5, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her beloved spouse, Sally Hood, her brother Marcene John Peckens, her nephew Vince Peckens and wife Cindie, her cousin David Peckens and wife Kathi, a large loving extended family, and numerous close friends.
Visitation will take place at Stone Funeral Home, 2098 E. Mitchell Rd., Petoskey, MI on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2-4 PM. Stone Funeral Home asks that all adhere to safe Covid practices. Internment will take place at Sanford Cemetery in Howell, Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandy's name to Manna Food Project.