1/1
Sarah "Sally" Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah "Sally" Campbell

Howell - Sarah "Sally" Ann Campbell, age 86 lifelong resident of Howell, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Born July 23, 1934 in Howell to her parents Robert W. and Leona D. (Walter) Squire. Beloved wife of Bruce E. Campbell, whom she married in 1956 at the First United Methodist Church of Howell. Mother of Susan "Sue" Campbell of Texas and Carol Campbell-Sunderland (Bob) of Florida. Grandmother to Daniel Sunderland and Sarah Sunderland Moseley (Michael) of Florida. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her brother Walter Squire. Sally was a graduate of Howell High School class of 1952, graduate of Albion College class of 1956 and life member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She was employed several years at Howell Public Schools as a physical education teacher and for over 30 years as a teacher for Howell Pre School Incorporated. Sally enjoyed memberships in several organizations including National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Philip Livingston Chapter, Questors, Howell Highlander Red Hats, was a board member for the Howell Parks and Recreation Department, a Huron Valley Girl Scout Leader and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Howell. At this time, a celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association. Please feel free to visit the families online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved