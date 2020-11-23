Sarah "Sally" Campbell
Howell - Sarah "Sally" Ann Campbell, age 86 lifelong resident of Howell, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Born July 23, 1934 in Howell to her parents Robert W. and Leona D. (Walter) Squire. Beloved wife of Bruce E. Campbell, whom she married in 1956 at the First United Methodist Church of Howell. Mother of Susan "Sue" Campbell of Texas and Carol Campbell-Sunderland (Bob) of Florida. Grandmother to Daniel Sunderland and Sarah Sunderland Moseley (Michael) of Florida. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her brother Walter Squire. Sally was a graduate of Howell High School class of 1952, graduate of Albion College class of 1956 and life member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She was employed several years at Howell Public Schools as a physical education teacher and for over 30 years as a teacher for Howell Pre School Incorporated. Sally enjoyed memberships in several organizations including National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Philip Livingston Chapter, Questors, Howell Highlander Red Hats, was a board member for the Howell Parks and Recreation Department, a Huron Valley Girl Scout Leader and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Howell. At this time, a celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association
