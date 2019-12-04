Services
Sharon A. McLain

Sharon A. McLain Obituary
Sharon A. McLain

Wixom - December 3, 2019, age 76.

Beloved wife of Dennis "Denny" McLain, mother of the late Kristin McLain, Denny (Tanya), Timmy (Janet), Michelle (Mark). Grandmother of Sarah Litchford (Haleigh), Rachel, Maddy, Abby, Marky, Kourtney (Zach), Kristin. Sister of Barbara (Paul) Golaszewski, Lou (Vicky) Boudreau, Jim (Rita) Boudreau. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends.

Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019, 3 - 8 pm at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Funeral service Saturday, 11 am at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home.

Share a "Memorial tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
