Sharon L. (Merritt) Kehres
Gregory - Sharon L. (Merritt) Kehres, of Gregory, Mi. Age 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy hospital in Ypsilanti. Sharon was born on November 27, 1940 in Detroit Mi, the daughter of Norman Lorne and Evelyn (Ertelt) Merritt. On May 1, 1965, she married Donald Kehres. Her sister, Joan M. (Merritt) Kehres of Webberville Mi, also passed away on November 17, 2020.
Sharon had lived in the are since 1968. She was a longtime receptionist for Dr. Parks office for the Fowlerville community. Even years after retirement, she would continue to run into patients and always enjoyed catching up. She was an amazing sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A gentler and loving soul you'll never find. To her, her family was her world. She was very supportive in everyone's lives and very active in her grandchildren's sporting and school events, Sharon lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends & family, watching football, reading, scrapbooking, avid coffee drinker, and kohl's shopper.
Surviving are three children, Dawn (Kevin) Brahm of Highland, Mi, Penny (Frank) Lober of Stockbridge, Mi, and Michelle (John) Carter of Dansville, Mi; Six grandchildren, Amy (Justin) Mathews, Kelly & Daniel Brahm, Katherine & Benjamin Lober, and Hank Miller; and four great grandchildren, Piper & Lyra Mathews, and Mary Grace & Abraham Miller. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at Herrmann Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com