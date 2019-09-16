|
Sharon Suzanne (Schultz) Robson
Brighton - Sharon Suzanne (Schultz) Robson, daughter of Henry and Elaine (Porter) Schultz, was born in Niles, MI on December 1, 1938.
Following graduation from East Detroit High School in 1956, Sharon furthered her education at Wayne State University in Detroit. On March 21, 1959, Sharon was joined together in holy matrimony to David Arthur Robson.
A loving mother of two sons, she began a diversified career in senior executive administrative assistant roles within the automotive supply industry. Music was an important part of Sharon's life, especially as a brass instrumentalist, pianist, vocalist, and choral director. She was an active member of Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, Brighton, MI — having served in various congregational positions, including as a member of the SOTL board of directors — and a prior longtime member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Detroit, MI. She also played the French horn in the Warren Concert Band for many years. In addition, Sharon greatly enjoyed golf, reading, pinochle, and spending time with family and friends.
On September 12, 2019, Sharon, at the age of eighty years, fell asleep in Jesus. She is survived by her husband David; sons Kevin (Peg) and Brian (Amy); and grandchildren, Karl, Audrey, Meredith and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ron; and a sister, Nancy.
Memorial gathering Monday 10 am at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Hacker Rd (E. of Grand River/N. of Hyne Rd) until time of Memorial Service at 11 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Lakes "Drop the Nets" Fund.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 16, 2019