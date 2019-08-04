|
|
Sharri (Sally) McKee
Brighton - Age 80
Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Sara Havrilla and Matthew (Megan) Bidwell. Cherished grandmother of Danielle and Allison Havrilla; Payton and Jack Bidwell. Dear sister of Richard (Karen), Barbara (the late William) Glen and the late Jacqueline Reingold.
Memorial visitation at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) Sunday, August 11, 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 2 p.m.
Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Aug. 4, 2019