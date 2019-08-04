Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharri McKee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharri (Sally) McKee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharri (Sally) McKee Obituary
Sharri (Sally) McKee

Brighton - Age 80

Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Sara Havrilla and Matthew (Megan) Bidwell. Cherished grandmother of Danielle and Allison Havrilla; Payton and Jack Bidwell. Dear sister of Richard (Karen), Barbara (the late William) Glen and the late Jacqueline Reingold.

Memorial visitation at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) Sunday, August 11, 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 2 p.m.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com



Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now