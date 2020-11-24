1/1
Sherrill Marocco
1943 - 2020
Sherrill Marocco

Whitmore Lake - Her Legacy… Sherrill Lucille Marocco, age 76, passed away November 15, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1943 in Highland Park, MI to James and Clarice (Parks) Sawaya. Sherry married the love of her life, Carl Marocco, on June 2, 1962 in Redford, MI. She enjoyed going to the Eagles Club and holiday parties. Most of all, Sherry loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her Family… Sherry leaves behind her husband, Carl; children, Tony, Monica (Roger) Pierce, Nicole (Steven) Marocco; grandchildren, Brenden Hughes and Jaden Hughes. She is also survived by her sister, Pamela (David) Sawaya-Sobieski; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Clarice Sawaya; and brother, James "Sparky" Sawaya.

Her Farewell… Sherry's family and friends will gather privately on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Association. Please leave a message of comfort for Sherry's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Memorial Gathering
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
(810) 231-0200
