|
|
Sherry Loniewski
Farmington Hills - Sherry Darlene (Jenkins) Loniewski, age 74 of Farmington Hills, passed away in Farmington Hills early Sunday morning, December 1, 2019. Born in Trenton, Michigan on April 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Herbert F. and the late Essie B. (Franklin) Jenkins. Formerly of Detroit, Dearborn, Howell and Indianapolis, Indiana, Sherry spent more than 30 years in the insurance business, beginning in 1965 with the Frisbee Insurance Agency followed by many years with Citizens Insurance. She had been involved with Junior Achievement for several years where she mentored young people to achieve success. Sherry was known for her upbeat and pleasant demeanor. She kept that spirit to the end and was loved by everyone that knew her. Sherry had a love for children and they loved her. Beloved wife of nearly 49 years to the late Leonard Matthew Loniewski who preceded her in death on April 16, 2018. They had been married on October 26, 1969 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dearborn living 39 years in Howell and 10 years in Indianapolis, Indiana. Loving sister of Frances Hurst, Shirley (Bob) Qualls, Matthew Jenkins, the late Veronica Reinhold, the late Bob Jenkins and the late Raymond Jenkins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and good friends including Dan and Linda Klenczar and John and Terry Klenczar. They had been longtime friends who oversaw her care following her husband Lenny's death. A memorial service in honor and celebration of Sherry's life will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Pastor Randy Weaks, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Junior Achievement or the . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019