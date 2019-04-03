|
Sherry Skronek, 75, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 30th surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth Skronek and leaves behind longtime companion Richard Crayne, 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Sherry retired from the Brighton Area School District after 30+ years always cherishing the many friends she made during her years there. No services are to be held and her final resting place will be at Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park in Livonia.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019