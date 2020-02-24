Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Butler


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Butler Obituary
Shirley Ann Butler

Howell - Shirley Ann Butler, age 79, a Howell resident for the past 20 years, passed away early Thursday morning, February 20, 2020. Born on February 5, 1941 in Warren Township, she was the daughter of the late John and the late Lucy (Muzik) Sabo. Loving mother of Sherry Crawford of Sterling, Carl (Sara) Crawford of Clare, John Butler of Brighton and Jeff (Annette) Butler of Byron. Proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service in honor and celebration of Shirley's life will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation beginning 9 a.m.) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to . Please view her online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -