Shirley Ann Butler
Howell - Shirley Ann Butler, age 79, a Howell resident for the past 20 years, passed away early Thursday morning, February 20, 2020. Born on February 5, 1941 in Warren Township, she was the daughter of the late John and the late Lucy (Muzik) Sabo. Loving mother of Sherry Crawford of Sterling, Carl (Sara) Crawford of Clare, John Butler of Brighton and Jeff (Annette) Butler of Byron. Proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service in honor and celebration of Shirley's life will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation beginning 9 a.m.) at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to . Please view her online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020