Shirley Ann Dunn Obituary
Shirley Ann Dunn

Shirley Ann Dunn, age 81 of Allen Park, passed away early Sunday evening, March 8, 2020. Born in Howell on March 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late H. Roy and the late Myrtle (Beach) Rathbun. Shirley was a 1956 graduate of Howell High School and retired employee of the G. M. Willow Run Plant. She had also been employed by Michigan Bell and the Allen Park Public Schools Transportation Department. Shirley always liked to keep busy and enjoyed fishing up north and canning. Loving mother of Robert A. Dunn of Allen Park, Jonathan R. Dunn of Allen Park and Terry L. (Karen) Dunn of Lincoln Park. Proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by her brothers, Clayton and Spencer Rathbun. Visitation Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service in honor and celebration of Shirley's life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
