Shirley M. Kofahl
Howell - Her Legacy…Shirley M. Kofahl, age 94, passed away January 27, 2020. Shirley was born in Detroit, MI on March 31, 1925 to Robert and Margaret (Van Summer) Martin. She married the love of her life, Robert 'Budd' Kofahl on September 20, 1947. He preceded her in death November 11, 2008. Shirley's family was her greatest joy and she will be remembered as a loving and caring, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Her Family…Shirley is survived by her children, Thomas (Deborah) Kofahl, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Dullack, Judie (Robert) McMillan; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, and her parents.
Her Farewell…Shirley's family and friends will gather on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:30AM-10:30AM at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Lamb Chapel, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Howell, MI. Father Dave Speicher to serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to . Please leave a message of comfort to Shirley's family by calling 1.877.231.7900 or sign her guestbook at borekjenning.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020