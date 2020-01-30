Services
Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel
312 South Michigan Avenue
Howell, MI 48843
(517) 546-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Kofahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Kofahl


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Kofahl Obituary
Shirley M. Kofahl

Howell - Her Legacy…Shirley M. Kofahl, age 94, passed away January 27, 2020. Shirley was born in Detroit, MI on March 31, 1925 to Robert and Margaret (Van Summer) Martin. She married the love of her life, Robert 'Budd' Kofahl on September 20, 1947. He preceded her in death November 11, 2008. Shirley's family was her greatest joy and she will be remembered as a loving and caring, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Her Family…Shirley is survived by her children, Thomas (Deborah) Kofahl, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Dullack, Judie (Robert) McMillan; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, and her parents.

Her Farewell…Shirley's family and friends will gather on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:30AM-10:30AM at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Lamb Chapel, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Howell, MI. Father Dave Speicher to serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to . Please leave a message of comfort to Shirley's family by calling 1.877.231.7900 or sign her guestbook at borekjenning.com.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -