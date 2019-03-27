Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home
706 W. Main St. (at 3rd St.)
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
711 Rickett Rd
Brighton, MI
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
711 Rickett Rd
Brighton, MI
Silvestro "Les" Lacca

Silvestro "Les" Lacca Obituary
Silvestro "Les" Lacca

Brighton - March 24, 2019, age 87 of Brighton. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving father of Victor (Sheryle) Lacca, Connie (Jeff) Diamond, Adam Lacca, and Tory Lacca. Dear brother of Frank (Lenore) Lacca. Proud grandfather of Cassie, Derek, Connor, Lauren, Michelle, and Brent. Preceded in death by brother Sal Lacca and sister Vivian Nilan. He proudly served his country during the Korean War. Mass of the Resurrection, Friday at 10:30 am, in state at 9:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd, Brighton. Memorial gathering Thursday from 4 - 8 pm, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (at 3rd St.) Share a memorial tribute with the family at www.keehnfuneralhome.com



Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 27, 2019
