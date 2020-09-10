Stacy Marie Webber



Garden City - WEBBER, Stacy Marie - of Garden City, MI, age 43, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.



A Funeral Service will be held 10 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Crossroads Community Church, 28900 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178; Pastor Joe Muzzi officiating. Visitation will be at Brown Funeral Home, 1480 E. Hill Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 from 4-8 PM Friday, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Crossroads Community Church. Interment will follow at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery.



Stacy was born in Flint, Michigan on March 15, 1977, daughter of Barry Webber and Linda (Bondy) Shingler. She graduated from Howell High School in 1995. Stacy worked for many years managing several restaurants. She loved playing softball and watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. Stacy was very courageous, travelling the country for school and job opportunities. She was very independent, strong-willed and most of all, loving. Stacy loved cookouts, and especially loved to spend time with her family and her dogs.



Stacy is survived by her father, Barry (Barbara) Webber; mother, Linda Shingler; brother, Craig (Kyla) Webber and niece and nephew, Christine and Nolan; brother, Cameron (Melissa) Houck and their 6 children; many aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her beloved pets, Sam and Rocco.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Genesee County, in Stacy's memory.









