1/1
Stacy Marie Webber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stacy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stacy Marie Webber

Garden City - WEBBER, Stacy Marie - of Garden City, MI, age 43, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.

A Funeral Service will be held 10 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Crossroads Community Church, 28900 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178; Pastor Joe Muzzi officiating. Visitation will be at Brown Funeral Home, 1480 E. Hill Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 from 4-8 PM Friday, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Crossroads Community Church. Interment will follow at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery.

Stacy was born in Flint, Michigan on March 15, 1977, daughter of Barry Webber and Linda (Bondy) Shingler. She graduated from Howell High School in 1995. Stacy worked for many years managing several restaurants. She loved playing softball and watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. Stacy was very courageous, travelling the country for school and job opportunities. She was very independent, strong-willed and most of all, loving. Stacy loved cookouts, and especially loved to spend time with her family and her dogs.

Stacy is survived by her father, Barry (Barbara) Webber; mother, Linda Shingler; brother, Craig (Kyla) Webber and niece and nephew, Christine and Nolan; brother, Cameron (Melissa) Houck and their 6 children; many aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her beloved pets, Sam and Rocco.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Genesee County, in Stacy's memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home-Grand Blanc Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Crossroads Community Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Crossroads Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home-Grand Blanc Chapel
1480 East Hill Road
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
8106061300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved