Stanley E. Ball
Brighton - February 15, 2020, Age 82.
Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father of Kathryn (Robert) Suzio, Karen (George) Kariotakis and Kimberly (Michael) Araujo. Cherished grandfather of Carolyn, Stephen (Rebecca), Kristen and Jonathan.
Visitation Tuesday, 2:30-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton (W. of Grand River).
Memorial gathering Wednesday, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 9455 Hilton Rd., Brighton (E. of Grand River) until 11 a.m. Memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone EPC/ Missions.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020