Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Stanley E. Ball

Stanley E. Ball Obituary
Stanley E. Ball

Brighton - February 15, 2020, Age 82.

Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father of Kathryn (Robert) Suzio, Karen (George) Kariotakis and Kimberly (Michael) Araujo. Cherished grandfather of Carolyn, Stephen (Rebecca), Kristen and Jonathan.

Visitation Tuesday, 2:30-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton (W. of Grand River).

Memorial gathering Wednesday, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 9455 Hilton Rd., Brighton (E. of Grand River) until 11 a.m. Memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone EPC/ Missions.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
