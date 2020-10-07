1/
Stanley Michael Cousino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Michael Cousino

Stanley Michael Cousino, age 82 of Howell, formerly of Olivet passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born February 18, 1938 in Bono, Ohio the son of Roger and Dorothy (Garver) Cousino and they preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Allen Cousino. Siblings: Carl Cousino, Carol Bailey, Shirley Cousino, Leonard Cousino, Merlin Cousino and great-granddaughter, Allyana Kerr.

Stan served our country honorably in the U.S. National Guard. He was a great provider for his family. He was an electrician employed with McGraw Edison for many years until an injury that deemed, he could no longer work. He was a talented man who could fix anything and could be found at all times either tinkering around in his pole barn, in his building fixing something, or out in his garden.

On December 30, 1989, he married Phyllis Caine and she survives. He is survived by sister Marge McComb and two daughters: Sherry Wygant and Barb Zenker. Eight grandchildren: Thomas Wygant, Michael Wygant, David Wygant, Amanda Wolford, Mark Cousino, Kara Cousino, Andrew Zenker, Adam Zenker. Eleven great-grandchildren: Collins Wygant, Emeline Wygant, Grayson Zenker, Karmen Bowden, Maranda Wolford, Morgan Wolford, Landon Cousino, Connor Cousino, Aliyah Kerr, and Skyla Kerr and many nieces and nephews.

Services were already held.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to The Guest House of Fowlerville (who took such great care of Sian) 135 Free St. Fowlerville, MI 48836 or to the Catholic Diocese of Lansing, Office of the Bishop, 228 N. Walnut St. Lansing, MI 48933.

To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved