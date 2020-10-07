Stanley Michael Cousino
Stanley Michael Cousino, age 82 of Howell, formerly of Olivet passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born February 18, 1938 in Bono, Ohio the son of Roger and Dorothy (Garver) Cousino and they preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Allen Cousino. Siblings: Carl Cousino, Carol Bailey, Shirley Cousino, Leonard Cousino, Merlin Cousino and great-granddaughter, Allyana Kerr.
Stan served our country honorably in the U.S. National Guard. He was a great provider for his family. He was an electrician employed with McGraw Edison for many years until an injury that deemed, he could no longer work. He was a talented man who could fix anything and could be found at all times either tinkering around in his pole barn, in his building fixing something, or out in his garden.
On December 30, 1989, he married Phyllis Caine and she survives. He is survived by sister Marge McComb and two daughters: Sherry Wygant and Barb Zenker. Eight grandchildren: Thomas Wygant, Michael Wygant, David Wygant, Amanda Wolford, Mark Cousino, Kara Cousino, Andrew Zenker, Adam Zenker. Eleven great-grandchildren: Collins Wygant, Emeline Wygant, Grayson Zenker, Karmen Bowden, Maranda Wolford, Morgan Wolford, Landon Cousino, Connor Cousino, Aliyah Kerr, and Skyla Kerr and many nieces and nephews.
Services were already held.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to The Guest House of Fowlerville (who took such great care of Sian) 135 Free St. Fowlerville, MI 48836 or to the Catholic Diocese of Lansing, Office of the Bishop, 228 N. Walnut St. Lansing, MI 48933.
To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com