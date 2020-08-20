Starilyn Emily Lynn Decker
Starilyn Emily Lynn Decker, age 13 and beloved daughter of Reenie Zdunowski of Howell, and brother of Cloud Vaughn Thomas Decker died at her home from complications of cerebral palsy on August 18, 2020.
She also leaves grandparents, Thomas and Donna Gardner, Suzanne and the late Jim Erwin, JoAnn and Pete Durbin-Fry; aunts and uncle, Rachel and Randi Gardner, and Rebecca and Bill Green. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Lynn Decker.
A Funeral Service will be held at the family home on Saturday, August 22, at 11AM. Friends may gather from 10AM until the time of service.
Memorials may be made in Star's name to Mott Children's Hospital.
For further information please contact Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Brighton, at 810-229-2905 or visit LynchandSonsBrighton.com
