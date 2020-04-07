|
|
Starr William Graham, Jr.
Howell - Starr William Graham, Jr., age 89, of Howell and long-time Livingston County dairy farmer, passed away at his home Monday, April 6, 2020 of natural causes. He was born November 2, 1930 in Farmington, Michigan, the son of the late Starr William and Anna R. (Tolman) Graham, Sr. Loving father of daughters, Diane (Bob) McLaughlin of Mechanic Falls, Maine and Debra Holmes of Howell, son, William (Jean) Graham of Howell, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Donna (Hubert) Thompson of Farmington. Starr was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Davis Graham on April 23, 2002, sisters, Vera Bottomly, Ethel McDonald and Wenda Jones and brothers, George, Ivan, Art, Lloyd and Leon Graham. Starr was very active in the Farm Bureau and served as a Board Member, the Farmers Club, First Club at First National Bank, the Michigan Milk Producers Association where he served as secretary and treasurer and a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Private graveside services for Starr will be held at Sanford Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospice. Please sign the family's online guestbook at [email protected]
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020