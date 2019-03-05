Steven Harmon Zuck



Howell - Steven Harmon Zuck, age 51 of Howell, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born August 26, 1967 in Howell, MI to Harmon and Diane (Meyer) Zuck. Steven had a fondness for music as well as hunting and fishing. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and truly adored his children. He was a hardworker and employed with Pepsi in Howell for the last 25 years. Steven is survived by his children, Lana Zuck and Chase Zuck; father, Harmon Zuck; sisters, Lori (Kevin) Byrnes and Kim (Jim) Kapp; nephews, Travis Kapp, Josh Kapp and Chris Kapp; nieces, Katie Hinchcliffe, Becca Hinchcliffe and Jenny Tanck; close friend, Todd Bojanowski and his loving dog Diego. He was preceded in death by his mother in 2011 and nephew Ross Hinchcliffe. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Marion Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 5, 2019