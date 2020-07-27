1/1
Steven Victor Sulkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Victor Sulkowski

Howell - Steven Victor Sulkowski, age 60, a husband, father, grandfather and a long time resident of Howell, MI, passed away July 23, 2020 at University of Michigan Hospital Ann Arbor, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 29, 1960 in Detroit, the son of Edward and Dolores (Proben) Sulkowski. Steven always had a hard-nosed, no-nonsense approach to most things, but turned into an absolute teddy bear whenever his grandchildren were around or when the dogs were ready to play. He was always ready to go camping and spend time with his family. Steven leaves behind his loving wife, Susan Sulkowski and daughter Mackenzie Sulkowski of Howell, MI; his beloved daughter, Amanda (Bill) Stuky of Commerce Twp, MI, son Randy (Jackie) Sulkowski of Garden City, MI and his 4 adoring stepdaughters, Mandy (Chris) Hendrick of Livonia, MI, Katie (Patrick) Pheney of Holly, MI, Jenna Blankenship of Howell, MI and Rebecca Blankenship of Howell, MI. Steven is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Jacob, Bolden, Charlie, De'angelo, Patricia, Mathew, Joshua, Silas, Savanna, Penny and Oliver as well as his siblings Gary (Kathy), Michael, Karen and Sandy. A celebration of Steven's life will be held at his residence in Howell on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Steven's GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/steves-medical-and-recovery-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet. The family would also like to thank MacDonald's Funeral Home for assisting them during this very difficult time. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved