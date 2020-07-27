Steven Victor Sulkowski
Howell - Steven Victor Sulkowski, age 60, a husband, father, grandfather and a long time resident of Howell, MI, passed away July 23, 2020 at University of Michigan Hospital Ann Arbor, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 29, 1960 in Detroit, the son of Edward and Dolores (Proben) Sulkowski. Steven always had a hard-nosed, no-nonsense approach to most things, but turned into an absolute teddy bear whenever his grandchildren were around or when the dogs were ready to play. He was always ready to go camping and spend time with his family. Steven leaves behind his loving wife, Susan Sulkowski and daughter Mackenzie Sulkowski of Howell, MI; his beloved daughter, Amanda (Bill) Stuky of Commerce Twp, MI, son Randy (Jackie) Sulkowski of Garden City, MI and his 4 adoring stepdaughters, Mandy (Chris) Hendrick of Livonia, MI, Katie (Patrick) Pheney of Holly, MI, Jenna Blankenship of Howell, MI and Rebecca Blankenship of Howell, MI. Steven is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Jacob, Bolden, Charlie, De'angelo, Patricia, Mathew, Joshua, Silas, Savanna, Penny and Oliver as well as his siblings Gary (Kathy), Michael, Karen and Sandy. A celebration of Steven's life will be held at his residence in Howell on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Steven's GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/steves-medical-and-recovery-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
