Susan C. Shearer
Brighton Twp. - Passed away November 15, 2020, age 72.
Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Drew, Matthew (Mia), Kim (Michael) Blastic and Christina (Andrew) Sochocki.
Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Brad, Alison, Brett, Caitlyn, Ross, Victoria and Jack.
Visitation Monday, 11/23, at 11 am, Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River). Process to cemetery at 12 pm for Graveside Service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Susan's name to the charity of your choice
.
