Susan E. Douglas
Susan E. Douglas

Howell - Susan E. Douglas, age 64 of Howell, died Monday, November 16, 2020 after a hard fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born December 7, 1955 in Howell, to parents Spencer and Louise (Hagman) Hardy. Sister to John (Dianne) Hardy of Howell and Nancy (the late John) Rogers of Kalamazoo. She will also be greatly missed by her many family and friends, including her niece Jennifer (Jim Wojda) Hardy, uncle Gerald (Kathryn) Hagman, cousin David (Judy) Arnold, brother in law Harold (Roseanne) Bennett and dear lifelong friend Mary Jo Bennett. She is preceded in death by her sister Paula Bennett, niece Libby and her parents. Susan enjoyed teaching her second grade students at Howell Public Schools for many years. Everyone knew her as a very independent and strong willed woman, who fiercely battled Multiple Sclerosis and other health problems for many years. The family wants to sincerely thank Susan's special caregivers for all they have done. Memorial contributions are suggested to Arbor Hospice (2366 Oak Valley Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48103) in recognition for all their care and assistance. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held and the family thanks everyone for keeping them in their thoughts. Please visit Susan's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
