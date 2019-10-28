Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Geraldine (King) Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Geraldine (King) Shaw Obituary
Susan Geraldine (King) Shaw

Howell - Susan Geraldine (King) Shaw was born in Detroit on July 5, 1936 To Elaine and Deforest King. She was their youngest child and is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gloria Labuda and her brother Dennis King. Susan married her beloved Bill Shaw in 1969 and merged their 8 children to make a family: the late Debbie Evers, Tim Shaw (Kate), Kevin Shaw (Bonnie), Sara Shaw, LeeAnn Liebetreu (Richard), Peter Shaw (Sharon), Kelly Shaw (Bill Rhodes) and Katie Shaw Lawrence. They shared 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Susan lived in Detroit and Livonia and moved to Howell in 1978. She was the owner of Bravo Dance Studio from '79-'83, she played the guitar, sang, and loved to paint in her later years. She loved to garden and was an excellent cook. She and Bill loved to travel Europe, especially England and Ireland. They also loved their van and their annual trips to Disney World and Florida. What she loved most of all was to dance with the Love of her Life, Bill Shaw. Bill preceded Susan in death on October 17, 2010. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12 Noon at First Presbyterian Church 323 West Grand River Avenue, Howell. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Youth Connection of Michigan in honor of Susan. A luncheon will immediately follow at her daughters Katie's home.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now