Susan Geraldine (King) Shaw
Howell - Susan Geraldine (King) Shaw was born in Detroit on July 5, 1936 To Elaine and Deforest King. She was their youngest child and is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gloria Labuda and her brother Dennis King. Susan married her beloved Bill Shaw in 1969 and merged their 8 children to make a family: the late Debbie Evers, Tim Shaw (Kate), Kevin Shaw (Bonnie), Sara Shaw, LeeAnn Liebetreu (Richard), Peter Shaw (Sharon), Kelly Shaw (Bill Rhodes) and Katie Shaw Lawrence. They shared 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Susan lived in Detroit and Livonia and moved to Howell in 1978. She was the owner of Bravo Dance Studio from '79-'83, she played the guitar, sang, and loved to paint in her later years. She loved to garden and was an excellent cook. She and Bill loved to travel Europe, especially England and Ireland. They also loved their van and their annual trips to Disney World and Florida. What she loved most of all was to dance with the Love of her Life, Bill Shaw. Bill preceded Susan in death on October 17, 2010. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12 Noon at First Presbyterian Church 323 West Grand River Avenue, Howell. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Youth Connection of Michigan in honor of Susan. A luncheon will immediately follow at her daughters Katie's home.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019