Suzanne Marie Dick
Suzanne Marie Dick

Howell - Suzanne Marie Dick, age 64 of Howell, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born September 1, 1956 in Detroit, MI to Charles and Norma (Gietzen) Wiegand. Suzanne graduated from West Iron County High School, MI and then on September 30, 1978 she married Ronald Noel Dick in Watersmeet, MI. Suzanne enjoyed teaching second grade at St. Thomas More Academy. She was also a member of the Hamburg Township Library Board and served as a food purchaser for the St. Joseph Catholic Church food pantry. Suzanne is survived by her dear husband, Ronald; loving children, Rhiannon (Tim) Post, Nathan (Katharina) Wiegand, Stephen (Michelle) Dixon, Joseph (Elisa) Wiegand, David (Angela) Duenn, Andrew (Caitlin) Wiegand and Regina Dick; adoring grandchildren, Timothy, Angela, David, Isabelle, Teresa, Dominic, Catherine, Clare, Margaret, Maximilian, Milena, Konnor, Natalie, Brynn, Joseph, Matthew and Theodore; cherished siblings, Charles, Barbara, Lawrence, Karen, Marie, Anne, Rosalie, Mark, Theresa, Steven, Sharon, Juanita and Vincent. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Howell celebrated by Fr. Gary Koenigsknecht. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Howell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church Food Pantry, Howell, MI or St. Thomas More Academy, Burton, MI. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
