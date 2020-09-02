1/1
Tamara Hoch
Tamara Hoch

Howell - Her Legacy… Tamara Michelle Hoch, 45, passed away August 31, 2020. She was born December 26, 1974, in Port Angeles, Washington to Mickey Norton and Shannon (Robison) Norton. She will be remembered as a loving mother, a beloved sister, cherished partner, loving daughter and wonderful friend. Tamara was very active, enjoying many outdoor activities, including kayaking and hiking. She loved traveling, with her favorite destinations being Ireland, New York City and Chicago. Tamara will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Her Family… Tamara will be missed by her Mother Shannon Norton children, Marina Norton, Cameron Shepard, Andrew Shepard; siblings, Shawn (Natalie) Norton, Chris Norton, Jennifer (Craig) Douglas; and significant other, Jason Lightner. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hoch.

Her Farewell… Tamara's family and friends will gather Friday at 4:00pm for a Graveside Committal service immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at the Douglas Residence. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for future designation. Those who wish may also give contributions at gofundme.com in honor of Tami Norton-Hoch. Please leave a message of comfort for Tamara's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel
312 South Michigan Avenue
Howell, MI 48843
(517) 546-0100
