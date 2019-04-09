Ted K. Jezowski



Howell - Ted K. Jezowski, age 75 of Howell, passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2019 with loved ones at his side. Born on August 14, 1943 in Dearborn, he was the son of the late John and the late Sarah (Borowoski) Jezowski. Ted was the loving and devoted husband to Diane whom he married on October 23, 1964. He was a loving and proud father to Mark (Allison) Jezowski, Nicole (Gary) Blevins and Kenneth Jezowski who preceded him in death on April 30, 2008. Ted was also a proud and adoring grandfather to Samantha Blevins, Ted Blevins and Holly (Matt) Byrne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ted was preceded in death by his loving brother, Richard (Cathy) Jezowski; sister, Irene Hudson; brother, John Jezowski and nephew, Ernest (Linda) Cox. A memorial service will be held privately by his family. The family will host a get together in the next couple of weeks, date and time yet to be determined celebrating Ted's life at Cleary's Pub in Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or St. Joseph Mercy Cancer Center.











