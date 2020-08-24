Terrence George
Pinckney - His Legacy… Terrence George, 63, passed away August 22, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan to Richard and Irene (Nelson) George. Terry married his loving wife Becky, on July 31, 2019, in Howell, Michigan. Terry was so proud of his son, Adam, and was ever striving to extend his 6 years of sobriety. He was a graduate of the school of hard knocks. He loved people and talking to them, he was a spiritual member of Northridge Church and he loved to make others happy. Terry owned a telephone company for many years, before transitioning into real estate. He loved life at the lake in the summer, often fishing, and in the woods hunting in the fall. Bowling was a favorite hobby. His favorite saying was "cool-cool." He loved his dogs, his sports, and meeting loved ones at Mexican Fiesta. He will be remembered as a strong man with a big heart.
His Family… Terrence will be missed by his wife, Becky; son Adam George; siblings, Mike (Linda) George, Sherry (Dwight). He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Irene George; sisters, Pam (Kirby) Gingerich, Denise Boyer, and Sandy Givens. He also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
His Farewell… Terrence's family and friends will gather privately to remember him. In lieu of flowers, give blood or do a random act of kindness in Terry's memory. Please leave a message of comfort for Terrence's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
