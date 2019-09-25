|
|
Terrie Lea Wiley
Terrie Lea Wiley, age 72 of Marcellus and former longtime resident of Howell, passed away peacefully early Monday afternoon, September 23, 2019. Born in Highland Park on March 22, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and the late Charlotte M. (Patton) Coristine. Terrie's family was her pride and joy. Surviving are her children, Bill (Anita) Wiley of Marcellus, Debra Wiley of Howell, Kenny (Tonya) Wiley of Jackson and David (Gina) Wiley of Mattawan. Proud and adoring grandmother of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Sister of Dick (Nancy) Coristine of Highland, Pam Shaw of Howell, Scott (Gail) Coristine of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Steve (Pat) Coristine of Livonia. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service in honor and celebration of Terrie's life being held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800), Reverend Kristen Coristine, officiating. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 25, 2019