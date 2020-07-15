1/1
Theodore "Ted" Halstead
1950 - 2020
Theodore "Ted" Halstead

Howell - Theodore "Ted" Harold Halstead, age 69 of Howell, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born August 13, 1950 in Highland Park, MI, the son of the late Wilmer H. and Maureen R. (Hulbert) Halstead. Loving husband of Deborah (Gravelle) Halstead whom he married on June 23, 1973 in Redford, Michigan. Father of Lisa (Bill) Benford of Durand, Ted (Jeannette) Halstead of Cohoctah, William Halstead of Byron and Bob (Gail) Halstead of Byron. He was an adoring Grandfather of 15 and Great-Grandfather of two Great-Granddaughters. Brother of Tim (Vickie) Halstead and Ruth "Ducky" Morrison and Brother- In- Law of Darlene Halstead. Ted was preceded by his Brother, Thomas Halstead. He retired from the Ford Motor Company after 36 years and enjoyed restoring classic cars, boating, camping, fishing, hunting and mud bogging. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at MacDonald's Funeral home from 3:00 to 4:30 P.M. with a service and reception at 5:00 P.M. at Howell City Park. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Please visit the families on line guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 04:30 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
JUL
17
Service
05:00 PM
Howell City Park
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Memories & Condolences

July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
