Theodore J. "Ted" Greene
1946 - 2020
Theodore "Ted" J Greene

GREENE, Theodore "Ted" J.- Age 73, of Fenton, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held 4PM October 8th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1041 W. Grand River Ave., Howell, MI. Pastor Isaac Mallory officiating. Burial to follow in Riddle Cemetery, Howell. Visitation will be held 4PM-8PM Wednesday at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Visitation will also be held 3PM until time of service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make contributions to the family c/o Sharp Funeral Homes. Theodore was born December 7, 1946 in Pontiac, MI, the son of Jasper and Viola (Poff) Greene. Ted proudly served his country and was honorably discharged from the Army serving from 1966 - 1970 stationed in Germany. He also served in the National Guard for many years. He owned and operated Greene's Corner Auto Repair Shop for many years. Ted worked for Don J. Foltz Excavating for several years. Ted also traveled all over the United States and the World with D & J Enterprises, cleaning up natural disasters for over 25 years. Ted enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, fishing, hunting and collecting antiques, coins and guns. Surviving are: children, Steven Greene of Flint, Theresa (Kevin) Cornell of Flushing, Brian (Shelly) Greene of New Hudson; six grandchildren, Andrew, Neil, Derek, Kaylee Cornell, Justin, Garrett Greene and great grandson, Ezekiel (Cornell) Thorsby. He is also survived by his sisters, Cynthia (Rabon) Schrader of Fowlerville, Claudia Skaggs of Fowlerville; brother, Jack (Linda) Greene of Mt. Morris and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Viola Greene and two brothers, Jasper and Wayne Greene. Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
