Thomas Bering
1942 - 2020
Thomas Bering

West Branch - Thomas C. Bering age 78 of West Branch, formerly of Howell, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Born July 24, 1942 in Detroit the son of Thomas and June L. (Reuter) Bering. He is survived by his wife Merry (Diskin) Bering, whom he married in Redford Township in 1963. Loving father of Mark (Susan) Bering of Howell and Christina (Ron) Duguay of Webberville. Grandfather to Brandon, Alexander and Logan. Tom was employed in management at General Motors for over 38 years. He received his pilots license and enjoyed golfing. Mostly he cherished spending time with his three grand sons. Services will be announced at a later date, however memorial contributions in memory of Tom are requested to the charity of your choice. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence to his family at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
