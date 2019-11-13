Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club
6060 East M-36
Whitmore Lake, MI
Thomas Dean Skrzypek


1972 - 2019
Thomas Dean Skrzypek Obituary
Thomas Dean Skrzypek, age 47, of Pinckney, MI passed away at his home on Wednesday, Novemeber 6, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1972 in Garden City, MI the son of Patrick Skrzypek and Sharon Shaw.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother. Surviving are his wife Lindsay Skrzypek, three children, Megan, Sarah, and Rachael Skrzypek, two siblings: Ronald Skrzypek (Nicole), Donald Skrzypek (Heidi), stepmother Linda Skrzypek, and three nieces Morgan, Carly and Rylee.
Thom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling stories.
The family will gather with friends on November 23, 2019 at 1:00pm for a Celebration of Life to be held at the Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club, 6060 East M-36, Whitmore Lake.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Michigan United Conservation Clubs.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
