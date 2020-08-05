Thomas "Tom" DiLullo
Howell - Thomas "Tom" Ralph DiLullo, 63, of Howell, Michigan, passed away August 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital surrounded by family. Tom was born February 2, 1957 in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from St. Vincent - St. Mary High School and the University of Akron and later moved to Michigan where he retired following a career in information technology. Tom was proud of his Italian heritage and cherished the many memories made with his family and lifelong friends in Akron. He loved golf and his Ohio State Buckeyes. In his final years, he adored his grandchildren as their Nanon. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Raffaele "Ralph" DiLullo and Rosa (Chiodi) DiLullo, sister, Mary Pennino and brother, Cosmo DiLullo. He is survived by his children, Steven (Ginalise) DiLullo and Lauren (Scott) Modrzynski, grandchildren, Mariella and Nico; siblings Patrick (Sarah), Rosemary, Anthony, John (Lynn) and Angela and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private interment will be held at a future date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Those wishing to extend their condolences and share memories of his life may do so at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com