Howell - Thomas Edmund Tower, Sr., age 83 and resident of Howell for 42 years, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Detroit, MI to Burton and Almina (Moe) Tower. Tom graduated from Mumford High School in Detroit and in 1958 in Bay City, MI, he married Sharon Busick. Tom was employed with Ford Motor Company for 42 years as a tool and die maker. He was a member of UAW Local #600 and the F.O.E. #3607 of Howell as well as an avid softball player and golfer. Tom was an extremely giving person and was very involved with his children and grandchildren. Tom is survived by his dear wife of 61 years, Sharon; proud son, Tom (Lori) Tower, Jr. of Howell; loving daughter, Patty Cascio of San Antonio, TX; five adoring grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Tower and brother Chuck Tower. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 also at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M. Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Van Keuren Cemetery, Howell. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Aug. 1, 2019