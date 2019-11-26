Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Chilcott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas G. Chilcott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas G. Chilcott Obituary
Thomas G. Chilcott

Brighton - Korean War Veteran.

November 25, 2019, age 89.

Brother of Ronald, Patricia (Birl) Gargus and Beverly (Lee) Dearth. Friends of Larry Burroughs, Jim Heffel and "special caregiver" Dana Coleson. Visitation Monday, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton followed by Military Honors. Share a "memorial tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -