Thomas G. Chilcott
Brighton - Korean War Veteran.
November 25, 2019, age 89.
Brother of Ronald, Patricia (Birl) Gargus and Beverly (Lee) Dearth. Friends of Larry Burroughs, Jim Heffel and "special caregiver" Dana Coleson. Visitation Monday, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton followed by Military Honors. Share a "memorial tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019