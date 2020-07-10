Thomas J. Kluck
Brighton - Thomas J. Kluck
Brighton - Thomas J Kluck of Brighton, MI passed on May 17, 2020 at the age of 91. Survived by his Wife of 69 years Barbara, daughters Bonnie Kluck Rice and Amy Kluck, granddaughters Chelsea Rice, Kimberly Rice, and Ashley Gerecke, Great grandson Aiden Rice, Brother Eugene Norman Kluck, many nieces and nephews and his best friend Richard Skinner. Born in South Lyon, MI to Christopher James and Sarah Hazel (Billings) Kluck, the youngest of 11. Tom, a WWII veteran, came home to marry his love Barbara and settle in Brighton, MI. Tom worked at Brighton Block and as a mechanic for local gas stations then bought his own service station, Tom Kluck's Mobil, at W. St Paul St and Grand River, Brighton MI. Then later moved to Grand River and Old US23 working with his brother Lester. As a young married man he was involved with the Brighton United Methodist Church, local baseball, and bowling teams. As his family grew, his business moved to Orchard Lake in Farmington, MI (Marathon, at 12 mile and then a 76 station at 13 mile). As an honest businessman he became your friend and always went that extra mile to fix your car properly. Ultimately Tom moved into the Hospitality Industry opening the Bronco, Blue Star, and the Mustang near the Ford Rouge plant with his business partner Rich. He made a few property deals through the years including Brentwood in White Lake. On his rare days off, Tom loved to golf and share stories. In retirement, Tom drove for Old Kent Bank as a courier, rejoined a poker game that had started before he went to boot camp for WWII, after 69 years the final game was played in Tom's basement. He rode his bike around town with his grandkids, and walked the neighbors dogs carrying treats to give to other pups they passed. In his later years you could find him scratching a lottery ticket at the local Brighton grocery stores, telling jokes and handing out fifty cent pieces to children. Encouraging kids to save. Tom was a regular prankster and will forever be remembered for his love of telling funny stories and jokes about life and his adventures, forever in the hearts of all that knew him. Tom was very active with the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to the American Spirit Center in Brighton.
