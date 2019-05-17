Thomas Loyal Wellinger



Howell - Thomas Loyal Wellinger, age 58 of Howell, MI, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Tom was the first one of triplets born December 27, 1960 in Dearborn, MI to Ralph E. and Eleanor E. (Kredo) Wellinger. Loving companion of Theresa Poland of Howell. Dear brother of Mary (Jerry) Mitts of Webberville, Joe (Wendy) Wellinger of Howell, Debbie (Jim) Harper of Webberville , Michael Wellinger (Susan Cole) of Howell, Patti (Matt) Brady of Worland, Wyoming, Betty Wellinger and W. K. Clawson of Howell, Judy (Ron) Jones and Linda Swartz both of California. Loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and also survived by Elizabeth his cat. Tom was a 1978 graduate of Howell High School. He worked for Goodyear and then Regal Recycling as a Yard Technician for over 12 years. He loved to garden, watch wildlife, build birdhouses and enjoyed electronics. Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800) where the funeral service held at 4:00 P.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rogel Cancer Center Fund - 302706, The University of Michigan Development Dept. 3003 South State Street, Suite 9000, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-1288. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary