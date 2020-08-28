1/1
Thomas M. Johnson
1935 - 2020
Thomas M. Johnson

of Brighton - age 84, passed away August 22, 2020. He was born September 26,1935, in Detroit, MI, to John Willfred and Eleanor (Petz) Johnson and graduated from DeLaSalle, Class of 1953. He married Dolores Suzanne (DeMeulemeester) Johnson on February 4, 1961. Tom will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Tom was a dedicated employee in the steel business for over 40 years, while providing a loving home for his family. He loved being on the water, whether cruising at speed or leisurely fishing. Tom was an active member of the Livingston County Wildlife & Conservation Club, the Whitmore Lake Rod and Gun Club, and the Brighton Senior Men's Club. In retirement, he spent many joyful hours in competition shooting, recreational golfing, and spectating at his grandchildren's events. Tom was an active volunteer at the Detroit Grand Prix and an election official at the polls. Tom and Dolores always welcomed guests into their home, making them feel like members of the family. Tom was also an avid reader. Thomas leaves behind his children, Mark (Heidi) Johnson, Kristin (Dave) Verschoor, Michael (Sharleen) Johnson, Paul Johnson, Matt (Amy) Johnson, five grandchildren, Jacob, Ben, Harper, Charlie, and Kristen, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, his parents and his brothers, Don and Charles Johnson. His Farewell…In honoring Tom's wishes, the family will hold a private service. A Celebration of Life in Dolores and Tom's memory will be held at a later date. Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
