Timothy Robert Berry

Timothy Robert Berry, of Hartland, passed away while in the loving care of his family on February 25th, 2019. He was 60 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Dana of 31 years; children, Alison K. (Brennen) Weber, Jack J. Berry; siblings, Linda (Tom) Summers, Douglas (Liz) Berry, and Liz Williams; mother; Judith C. Berry; also many extended family and dear friends.
Timothy is preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Berry and younger brother, Robert E. Berry Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St. Brighton, on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at 7PM. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3PM until the time of service.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to:
LACASA, 2895 W Grand River Ave, Howell, Michigan 48843
https://lacasacenter.org/giving
For further information phone 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 5, 2019
