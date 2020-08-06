Valbert Nathaniel Keiser



April 8, 1925 - July 30, 2020



With heavy hearts, the family of Valbert Keiser announce his passing on July 30, 2020. He had been waiting patiently here, "serving out his time," as he put it, until he was called to join his lifelong love, Ruthie (Ruth Anne Young) in heaven.



Val was a great storyteller and regaled the family with colorful memories of his long life. He grew up in rural Stockbridge, Michigan during the Great Depression. He and his six siblings helped run the family farm and cement block business to help feed the large family. He told memories of sweaty days stacking blocks of cement, feeding cows and plowing fields.



He was a graduate of Stockbridge High School, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was retired from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.



Val and Ruthie spent their retirement traveling in an RV and enjoying sunshine and visits from family in Fort Myers, Florida. Valbert was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthie, his brother LaVern, sisters (infant) Ruth Ann, Mary Rose Borges and Amelia Bollheimer; by his son, Timothy, and his grandson, Johnny. He leaves behind a loving family: his brothers Robert, Donald (Wilma), and Charles (Virginia); his children Robert (Arlene), Thomas, Valerie Norris (John), Russell (Pamela), Laura Bowen (David), Edward (Megan), and Merry Geary (Bill). He is also survived by grandchildren Celia (Doug), Rob (Tess), Shawn, Melissa (Albert), Joshua (Jackie), Caroline, Ryan, Phillip (Ashley), Ginn, Amber (Shane), Alison (Jeremy), Karmin (Lino), Melanie (Andrew), Bethany, Kristi, Tricia, Stacey and Erica. He also leaves great-grandchildren; Eden, Anna, Robbie, Nicholus, Katelynne, Sawyer, Lily, Charlie, Evelyn, Nate, Julian, Isabel, Ella, Audrey, Miles, Noah, Molly, Ariana, Gianluca, Sebastiano, Damien and Aiden. A memorial service is being delayed until next summer when the large "Keiser Clan" can get together.









