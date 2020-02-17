Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
at the home of Lisa and Jeff "Hoss Acres"
Vera Kathleen Zettel


1930 - 2020
Vera Kathleen Zettel Obituary
Vera Kathleen Zettel

Vera Kathleen Zettel, age 89 of Howell, passed away early Saturday morning, February 15, 2020. Born on June 15, 1930 in Essex, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late David R. W. and the late Nina K. (Miracle) Wright. Formerly of Sterling Heights, Vera loved crafts, crocheting and to bake and decorate both wedding and event cakes. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Wilfred A. Zettel who preceded her in death in 2006. Loving mother of Mark (Faith) Zettel of Centerline, Thomas Zettel of Harrison Township and Lisa (Jeff) Hoss of Howell. Proud and adoring grandmother of 12 grandchildren, Amy, Sara, Allen, Jamie, Nina, Alec, Kyersten, Kathryn, Kristopher, Amanda, Andrew and Margaret; 10 Great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers, Ken, Clarence "Click" and Donald Wright; A memorial service in honor and celebration of Vera's life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the home of Lisa and Jeff "Hoss Acres". Memorial contributions are suggested to Medilodge of Howell or Elara Caring. Please view her online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
