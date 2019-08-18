|
Verna M. Smith
Howell - Mrs. Verna M. Smith (Palmer) died peacefully on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 in Pinckney, Michigan at the age of 92. Verna is survived by her four children; David (Ann) Smith of Pennsylvania, Lavonda (John) Mills of Howell, MI, Jim (Kathy) Smith of St. Louis, MI, and Ken (Patty) Smith of St. Louis, MI. She had nine grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Vernal H. Smith and six siblings. Verna was born on December 22nd, 1926 in St. Louis, Michigan to L.G. and Grace Palmer. She married Vernal on March 7th, 1945. Over several years, the couple welcomed four children into their home and began their loving and memorable life together. Her children remember her as a kind, gentle, and loving mother. Verna was a devout Christian and loved God with all of her heart and encouraged others to do the same. She loved to be involved in church activities. She also loved to crochet, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always received hats, slippers or scarves from their grandma. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at the Forest Hill Church of Christ in Alma, Michigan, with a luncheon to follow. Pastor John R. Mills will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Verna's life. The family would like to thank the WellBridge of Pinckney staff and caregivers for their love and care of her, as well as everyone that offered their love and prayers for Verna. She will be missed by many. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Aug. 18, 2019