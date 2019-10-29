|
Victoria Yankus Greer, 36 of Florence Alabama, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at home. Victoria Martha Yankus was born November 6, 1982, in Southfield, MI to Joy Rutkowski and Robert Yankus of Commerce Twp, MI. Victoria met Mark Greer in Flagstaff, Arizona, and were married in Broomfield, Colorado on June 27, 2009. They welcomed their daughter Mabel Marie Greer on September 13, 2016, in Florence, Alabama.
Victoria was a practicing nurse for seven years she had a bachelor's degree in nursing and international affairs and Spanish as well as a master's degree in nursing leadership. She loved school, traveling and meeting new people.
She is survived by her husband Mark, her daughter Mabel, her parents Joy Rutkowski, Fowlerville, MI and Robert (Lucie) Yankus, Saulte Saint Marie, Canada. Her sisters, Erica Rutkowski, Howell, MI and Sarah Tatonetti, Highland, MI, brothers, Daniel (Katherine) Yankus, Milford, MI and David Rosenberger, Birmingham, AL. Nieces, Hadley & Ella Swigert, Lidia & Josie Yankus, Aria Tatonetti. Also, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be November 16, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Florence, AL at 11:00 am immediately following service a gathering at the Singin River Brewery. Bright and color apparel is highly encouraged. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to or Inheritance of Hope https://inheritanceofhope.org in Victoria's name. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence, AL is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019